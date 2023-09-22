'Parted Mutually': Farhan Akhtar On Creative Differences Over Don 3 With SRK

Actor Ranveer Singh has taken on the mantel to portray the legendary role of Don in the hit franchise's third instalment. Director Farhan Akhtar recently announced Ranveer as the new Don with a special announcement video. He has now revealed what led to the casting choice.
In an interview with Variety Akhtar shared that he and SRK “parted mutually”:
“I’m not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow we just couldn’t find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it’s probably for the best. So that’s where it is,”
Farhan also added, “I’m really excited Ranveer’s on board. He’s so charged and so ready to go. It’s a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it’s a big thing to do, and we’re really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak.”
Amitabh Bachchan and SRK earlier portrayed the role.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)