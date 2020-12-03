Open Competition, Not Stealing Business: CM Yogi on Bollywood Meet

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to allegations levelled by Shiv Sena accusing the BJP-ruled state of taking away business from Maharashtra by poaching the Bollywood industry for an upcoming film city in Noida.

On Wednesday, 2 December, the UP CM said that whoever can provide better facilities will win the investments. Chief Minister Adityanath said it’s an “open competition” between the states and he is not ‘stealing any business from Maharashtra,’ reported IANS.