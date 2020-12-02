Yogi Woos Bollywood to UP’s Film City, Shiv Sena Govt Hits Back
Adityanath had recently unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida.
"It is not easy to shift Mumbai's film city to another place," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on 2 December in Mumbai. The statements came hours before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath met a delegation of Bollywood personalities to discuss the future of a proposed film city in his state.
Adityanath came under attack from Shiv for his attempts to reach out to Bollywood to make more movies in his state, during on a day-long visit to Mumbai. Adityanath, who arrived in Mumbai Tuesday evening, has already met artistes like Kailash Kher and actor Akshay Kumar.
“The film industry in south India is also big. There are film cities in West Bengal and Punjab, too. Will Yogi ji visit these places, too, and talk to directors and artistes there? Or is he going to do it only in Mumbai?" Sanjay Raut said.
His visit to Mumbai is also aimed at seeking investments from Mumbai-based firms for Uttar Pradesh’s development.
In response, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said nobody will be allowed to forcibly take away business from his state.
“We are not jealous if someone progresses, we do not have any problem with someone's progress if one competes. But if you are going to forcibly take anything away, then, of course, I won't let it happen and you (industrialists) will not be willing to go," he said.
Similarly, the Congress on Tuesday alleged there was a conspiracy to shift Bollywood to UP. "The BJP is now readying a script to take away a slice of Bollywood in the name of the Uttar Pradesh government...we won't let it happen...," Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan tweeted.
