'Uri Resurrected My Career & Bala Made Me Reinvent Myself': Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is getting a lot of appreciation for her character in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost.

The actor plays a journalist in the movie, and speaking about researching for her role Yami told The Quint, "The most important thing for any role is the script. In Lost, the script was so thorough that you could tell whatever was happening in your sleep. In addition, a lot of conversations with dada (Aniruddha) helped because he had interacted with a number of journalists during his research."