'Uri Resurrected My Career & Bala Made Me Reinvent Myself': Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam speaks about how Vicky Donor happened to her.
Yami Gautam is getting a lot of appreciation for her character in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Lost.
The actor plays a journalist in the movie, and speaking about researching for her role Yami told The Quint, "The most important thing for any role is the script. In Lost, the script was so thorough that you could tell whatever was happening in your sleep. In addition, a lot of conversations with dada (Aniruddha) helped because he had interacted with a number of journalists during his research."
Yami also spoke about the movie that changed her career. "The film that resurrected my career was the 2019 movie Uri. Uri gave me that humongous success and a wonderful role, and it was followed by Bala. I reinvented myself as an actor with the character of Pari. If there were any stereotypes attached to my name, Bala kind of shattered those".
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
