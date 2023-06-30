ADVERTISEMENT
Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull 5' to Release on This Date

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani.

Akshay Kumar's hit franchise Housefull is all set to come with its next instalment making it the first franchise in Indian Cinema to have 5 instalments. The film is all set to get a Diwali in 2024.

Akshay Kumar, officially unvieled the poster announcing the release date of the film creating anticipation among the fans. He captioned the post as "Get Ready For Five Times The Madness.  Bringing to y'all #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024! @Riteishd @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani the film promises to follow the tonality of the previous films in the franchise. Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh there will also be a host of other cast members.

The rest of the cast for the film is yet to be announced.

Topics:  Akshay Kumar   Housefull   Housefull 5 

