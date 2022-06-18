Ranbir Kapoor's First Look Poster for 'Shamshera' Leaked Online; See Pic
Ranbir Kapoor sports a rugged, bearded look in the poster for 'Shamshera'.
The first poster for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, was leaked online and fans have appreciated the actor’s look. Filmmaker Karan Malhotra reacted to the poster being leaked and said that he is ‘just glad that the reactions are great’.
Malhotra said in a statement, “We keep planning our lives so that we land things at the perfect time but in doing so we forget that the Universe is always on time. Incidents like these are a true example of that! I’m just happy that people and fans of Ranbir Kapoor are loving his look and the poster of 'Shamshera'.”
He added, “We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn’t wait for us to begin. I don’t blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I’m just glad that the reactions are great.”
Shamshera marks Ranbir’s return to the big screen after four years. His last film was Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju in 2018. In the poster for his upcoming film, Ranbir sports a rugged bearded look with his arm resting on an axe.
Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead along with Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is scheduled to release on 22 July.
Malhotra had earlier said in a statement, "’Shamshera’ is not a story of a daaku, it is a film based in the 1800s; it is about a dacoit tribe that is fighting for its rights and independence from the British. This is a great story of heroism; a story rooted in our country."
