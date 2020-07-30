Have Direct Proof of Rhea Abetting Suicide: Sushant’s Dad’s Lawyer

Vikas Singh: He (Sushant’s father) decided to take up the case seven-eight days back when he came to me. Basically, he was in mourning for 40 days. We have mourning of 40 days in Bihar. During these 40 days he was seeing what was happening in Mumbai. And they (Mumbai Police) were going on a wild goose chase and not going behind the real culprit.

They were aware of the real culprit, according to us, from the beginning. We had also said people who are with him and who have been taking care of his medical condition should be the ones to be questioned. And simultaneously Rhea was also saying that let us go for a CBI inquiry. So it was looking as if the Mumbai Police and Rhea were acting in tandem. They are not accusing her and she is asking for a CBI inquiry, that means the whole idea was to somehow give her a complete clean chit and the matter is made completely iniquitous. At that stage when he came to me, and since no FIR had been registered in Mumbai, I said that we should get it registered in Patna because in criminal justice prudence an FIR can be registered wherever.

Even a part of cause of action has risen and in Patna the father was living. He was suffering the consequences of the death because the mother is not there. He is the only one really speaking and suffering the consequence and secondly the offence of abetment to suicide is not an offence committed in a day or two. It’s an event that happens by controlling the mind of the person who ultimately takes this step. So in that process what she did was distance him from the family, specially the father. She didn’t allow the father to talk to him. Didn’t let him take his calls. Even if he tried talking to him through the bodyguard that phone was not allowed to be given to Sushant. So the first step in this conspiracy was to make him distant from the family who could counsel him in these troubled times. They slowly declared him a mental case and took him to all kinds of doctors, over-drugged him etc, then removed the servants, removed the bodyguard. So it was an event which happened over a long period of time and according to me part of the cause of action definitely is in Patna, so Patna police had the authority to register the FIR.