Rani Mukerji's Film 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' Gets a Release Date

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is inspired by true events.

The makers of Rani Mukerji's upcoming film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, have announced the film's official release date. Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film is inspired by true events and will hit the silver screens next year, on 3 March 2023.

The makers also shared Mukerji's first look from the film. In the picture, she can be seen dressed in a floral pink saree, with a soft-toy in her hand, while her hair is loosely tied-up.

Sharing the actor's first look from the film on Twitter, the makers captioned the post, "Inspired by the true story of a mother who shook an entire nation with her courage and willpower to win back her children. #RaniMukerji’s #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway to release in cinemas on 3rd March 2023."

As per the film's synopsis, Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway recounts the story of an immigrant Indian mother's battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children.

