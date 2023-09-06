'Mission Raniganj': Akshay Kumar's Film Title Changed Amid India-Bharat Debate

The makers of Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, unveiled its motion poster on 6 September.

Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film is inspired by the real life of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission at the Raniganj Coalfield in November 1989.

The film was earlier titled Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue. However, amidst the speculations about India being renamed Bharat, the makers decided to change the title.