Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Portrays Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Biopic

The makers of Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming biographical drama Main Atal Hoon unveiled the film's official trailer on Wednesday, 20 December. The three-minute-long trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It follows Vajpayee's journey from being a young leader of the masses to co-founding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).