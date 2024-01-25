Main Atal Hoon: A Good Indian Biopic Seems Like A Tall Order

Film historian Ephraim Katz had called the one-reel, 90-second short film Tearing Down the Spanish Flag (1898) – which consists of a single shot of, well, a hand tearing down a Spanish flag – “the world’s first propaganda film”. Perhaps the most successful propaganda filmmaker of all time was Leni Riefenstahl (1902-2003), a Nazi sympathizer best known for her documentary films made in the 1930s which were scrupulously designed to communicate the German Nazi Party’s ideology to the masses.

While hagiographies aren’t a new phenomenon in India, the blatantness of the purpose they’re supposed to serve is what’s making them both irrelevant and inconsequential currently. Take 2019’s much-publicized PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi for instance, which became more popular on X (erstwhile Twitter) among memers than among film lovers. Initially, the film was supposed to release on 5th April 2019, about a week before the general elections were held that year. But it was later postponed to 24th May after the Election Commission’s recommendation, following complaints from the Indian National Congress and other opposition parties about the violation of the Model Code of Conduct. Even the BJP’s IT cell washed its hands of the film, maybe after they couldn’t stay awake through its entire runtime themselves.