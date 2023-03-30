Maidaan Teaser: Ajay Devgn All Set To Showcase the Golden Era of Indian Football
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will release on 23 June.
In the teaser we saw how the film attempts to showcase the golden era of Indian football. They movie is trying to depict the time between 1952 to 1962. Devgn plays Syed Abdul Rahim, a football player, and the coach and manager of the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.
The film is produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film will also star Keerthy Suresh. The actor, who has so far worked in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, will be making her Bollywood debut with Maidaan. The music is by AR Rahman.
