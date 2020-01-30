‘Maidaan’ First Look: Ajay as Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim

Two new posters of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan have been released and they show the actor in action as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. While one poster shows Ajay standing with his team, with a football in his hand, another shows him kicking the football through a muddy road.

The actor shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.” (This is the story of Indian football’s golden phase, and its most successful coach.)