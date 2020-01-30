‘Maidaan’ First Look: Ajay as Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim
Two new posters of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan have been released and they show the actor in action as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. While one poster shows Ajay standing with his team, with a football in his hand, another shows him kicking the football through a muddy road.
The actor shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “Yeh kahaani hai Indian football ke Golden phase ki aur uske sabse badey aur successful coach ki.” (This is the story of Indian football’s golden phase, and its most successful coach.)
Directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma, and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film will also star Keerthy Suresh. The actor, who has so far worked in several Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, will be making her Bollywood debut with Maidaan.
Earlier, a poster of the film was released when the shoot for the film began in August 2019.
According to a Firstpost article, a night before the big match, the coach went up to the players and said, “Kal aap logon se mujhe ek tohfa chahiye, kal aap sona jeetlo (I want a gift from you tomorrow, boys. Get the gold!).” And the boys did that.
Born in Hyderabad in 1909, the man led the Indian football towards it ‘Golden Age’ from 1951 to 1962. Syed made the Hyderabad City Police team one of the finest in the country, and thus was noticed by the Indian national team. He was appointed its head coach in 1950. In just a year, he led the team to a gold win at the 1951 Asian Games.
