'Maidaan' Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Sports Biopic Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

Ajay Devgn's sports biographical drama Maidaan has crossed the Rs 15 crore mark at the domestic box office within three days. The Amit Sharma directorial hit the big screens on 11 April and had a theatrical clash with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 5.50 crore on its Day 3 in the theatres. Currently, the film's total box office colelction stands at Rs 15.60 crore in India.