Karnataka High Courts Lifts Stay Order on Release of Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

The Karnataka High Court, on Thursday, 11 April, ruled in favor of Ajay Devgn's latest film Maidaan after its release was stayed by a Mysore court. The decision comes after the makers appealed the lower court's order, which stayed the sports biopic from releasing in any language or form, including on OTT platforms.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Maidaan was accused of plagiarism by Anil Kumar, a scriptwriter, who claimed to have written the story years ago. The film has already premiered in theatres across India and recorded a slow start at the box office.