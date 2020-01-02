Top Entertainment News: Rajkummar’s First Look From ‘Ludo’ Out

Live
Rajkummar Rao's First Look From Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' Out
Rajkummar Rao’s revealed his first look from Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Ludo, and he is almost unrecognizable as a drag queen. After wishing his fans on New Year, Rajkummar took to Instagram to unveil two of his looks.
The first one shows him sporting a ghagra choli, paired with heavy jewellery. The actor also sported a wig with long hair. In the second picture, Rajkummar is shown sitting on a bike, with long hair and white-rimmed sun glasses.