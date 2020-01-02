Top Entertainment News: Rajkummar’s First Look From ‘Ludo’ Out

Rajkummar Rao’s revealed his first look from Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Ludo, and he is almost unrecognizable as a drag queen. After wishing his fans on New Year, Rajkummar took to Instagram to unveil two of his looks.

The first one shows him sporting a ghagra choli, paired with heavy jewellery. The actor also sported a wig with long hair. In the second picture, Rajkummar is shown sitting on a bike, with long hair and white-rimmed sun glasses.