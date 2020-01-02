Bhuj First Look: Ajay Exudes Confidence as War Hero Vijay Karnik

Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India has finally been unveiled, and we couldn’t have been more excited. The director of the film, Abhishek Dudhaiya, took to Twitter to share the first look as a New Year surprise for the audiences. He also revealed that the film will hit the theatres a day before Independence Day, that is 14 August.

“ It’s a privilege to present Ajay Devgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujthePrideofIndia. #14August2020,” Abhishek captioned the photo.