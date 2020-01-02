Bhuj First Look: Ajay Exudes Confidence as War Hero Vijay Karnik
Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India has finally been unveiled, and we couldn’t have been more excited. The director of the film, Abhishek Dudhaiya, took to Twitter to share the first look as a New Year surprise for the audiences. He also revealed that the film will hit the theatres a day before Independence Day, that is 14 August.
“ It’s a privilege to present Ajay Devgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujthePrideofIndia. #14August2020,” Abhishek captioned the photo.
In the film Ajay will essay the role of IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. After the airstrip was destroyed by Pakistani air strikes, Karnik rallied together 300 local women to help rebuild it so that the Indian Air Force could make a safe landing. He played a pivotal role in helping keep the airstrip operational even in the midst of heavy bombing from Pakistan. Parineeti Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk are also part of the cast.
Meanwhile, Ajay is also gearing up for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, based on the the life of Taanaji Malusare, a trusted general of Maratha leader Shivaji Maharaj.
