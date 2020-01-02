Abhishek’s First Look as Scamster Harshad Mehta in ‘The Big Bull’

Directed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Lekha Prajapati. It is being produced by Ajay Devgan and Anand Pandit. The film is based on Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was convicted in the Securities Scam of 1992.

Abhishek also has another project in his kitty. Titled Bob Biswas, the film is a spin-off about eponymous contract killer from Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. It will be helmed by Divya Annapurna Ghosh, daughter of Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh, and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production.

Shah Rukh Khan had taken to Twitter to announce the news. “#BobBiswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production to bring #BobBiswas, played by @juniorbachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh,” he tweeted.