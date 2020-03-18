Top Entertainment News: Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak 2’ Shoot Called Off
Final Schedule of Alia Bhatt-Starrer Sadak 2 Pushed Amid COVID-19 Scare

The final schedule of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by mid-day. Over the two-day shoot, the unit was supposed to film a song featuring the lead stars Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Pooja Bhatt, who has reunited with her Sadak co-star Sanjay Dutt for the second instalment, confirmed the development. “We were supposed to shoot for the final sequence in Ooty, but that had to be called off owing to the coronavirus outbreak. A large unit was supposed to assemble in Ooty, and we did not want to put anyone at risk”, she said.

