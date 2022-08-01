Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' Renamed Post Backlash
The first look of the film has also been released.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to star in Satyaprem Ki Katha. The title of the film was changed from Satyanarayan Ki Katha post backlash last year.
Taking to Instagram Kartik was quick to share a picture of the two together. The photo seemed to be the first look from the film in question. Kartik posted the photo on the occasion of Kiara's birthday with a sweet message to go along with it.
He went on to say, "Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara (Your) SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani."
The director, Sameer Vidwans and the producers of the film took a collective decision last year to change the title of the film to avoid hurting sentiments of anyone concerned. Although, they went on to add that the hurt they may have caused was purely unintentional.
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a huge box-office hit. The film also starred Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. This movie is a sequel of sorts to the Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer.
