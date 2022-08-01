Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' Renamed Post Backlash

Taking to Instagram Kartik was quick to share a picture of the two together. The photo seemed to be the first look from the film in question. Kartik posted the photo on the occasion of Kiara's birthday with a sweet message to go along with it.

He went on to say, "Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara (Your) SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani."