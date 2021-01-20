Divya Dutta Shares Menacing First Look from 'Dhaakad'
The film releases on 1 October.
Divya Dutta took to Twitter to share her character poster from upcoming action-thriller Dhaakad. She can be seen draped in a sari with a rebellious expression on her face. The actor wrote: "She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021."
Directed by Razy Ghai, Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut as spy Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist. Earlier the makers released the first look of Arjun's character Rudraveer who is shown in the poster dressed in a leather jacket, beret and aviators and covered in tattoos.
On 18 January, Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of herself in character as Agent Agni. She announced that the film would release in theatres on 1 October.
