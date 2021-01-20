Divya Dutta Shares Menacing First Look from 'Dhaakad'

Directed by Razy Ghai, Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut as spy Agent Agni and Arjun Rampal, who plays the antagonist. Earlier the makers released the first look of Arjun's character Rudraveer who is shown in the poster dressed in a leather jacket, beret and aviators and covered in tattoos.

On 18 January, Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of herself in character as Agent Agni. She announced that the film would release in theatres on 1 October.