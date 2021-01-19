Arjun Rampal Shares First Look of His Character in 'Dhaakad'

The action-thriller releases on 1 October.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
2 min read
Arjun Rampal in a poster for <i>Dhaakad</i>.
i

Arjun Rampal has shared the first look of his character from Dhaakad. He will play the antagonist in the action-thriller, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead and has been directed by Razy Ghai.

The actor shared a poster featuring his character on Instagram. He is dressed in a leather jacket, beret and aviators and is covered in tattoos. "Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!" he wrote.

Speaking about his character Arjun said in a statement, "I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me."

On 18 January, Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of herself in character as Agent Agni. She announced that the film would release in theatres on 1 October.

Also Read
Kangana Ranaut's Action-Thriller 'Dhaakad' Gets Release Date
Kangana Ranaut's Action-Thriller 'Dhaakad' Gets Release Date

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!