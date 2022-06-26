'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Day 2: Film Collects Over Rs 12 Crore on Saturday

The report further added that the movie is performing well overseas too. "Jugjugg Jeeyo has done well overseas as it heads for a potential $2-2.5 million weekend depending on the trajectory over the next two days. This opening day numbers are very similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if we take out Gulf which was released a day earlier.”

The film received positive reviews from critics. The Quint's Stutee Ghosh wrote, "Jugjugg Jeeyo is no different . It’s the kind of glitter and shimmer one has come to expect, where chaos is played up for laughs and cantankerous fights are taken to a shrill high only to inevitably get drowned by dhol beats, naach gaana and Patiala pegs. A happy song plays with the end credits and we get two hours watching well-dressed, beautiful people in their big houses and luxe interiors. Ultimately, we walk out smiling".