'JugJugg Jeeyo' Box Office Day 2: Film Collects Over Rs 12 Crore on Saturday
Directed by Raj Mehta, JugJugg Jeeyo hit theatres on 24 June.
Raj Mehta's Jugjugg Jeeyo has recorded an impressive box office opening. The Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer released in theatres on Friday, and raked an opening of Rs 9.28 crore. The earnings picked up on Saturday, with the movie earning over Rs 12 crore.
A Boxofficeindia.com report stated: “Jugjugg Jeeyo has shown good growth on day two as it goes up in the 40% range to collect around 12-12.25 crore nett. The Saturday growth is among the highest from the films released post the pandemic if not highest taking out The Kashmir Files.”
The report further added that the movie is performing well overseas too. "Jugjugg Jeeyo has done well overseas as it heads for a potential $2-2.5 million weekend depending on the trajectory over the next two days. This opening day numbers are very similar to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if we take out Gulf which was released a day earlier.”
The film received positive reviews from critics. The Quint's Stutee Ghosh wrote, "Jugjugg Jeeyo is no different . It’s the kind of glitter and shimmer one has come to expect, where chaos is played up for laughs and cantankerous fights are taken to a shrill high only to inevitably get drowned by dhol beats, naach gaana and Patiala pegs. A happy song plays with the end credits and we get two hours watching well-dressed, beautiful people in their big houses and luxe interiors. Ultimately, we walk out smiling".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.