John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Begin Shooting For Nikkhil Advani's Next 'Vedaa'

Speaking about his upcoming film, John shared in a press statement, "I am looking forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind, as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey."

Sharvari, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, shared, "Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I’m super excited about filming Vedaa."