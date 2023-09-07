ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

'Jawan' First Day First Show: Fans Celebrate Shah Rukh, Call Film Blockbuster

Here's what the public has to say about Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan.

Swati Chopra
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Jawan, has finally hit theatres worldwide. Directed by Atlee, the film boasts of a stellar cast - Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, among others.

The Quint went to Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to speak to people who had come for the first show - at 6am! The iconic theatre had created a huge buzz by adding such an early show after almost 51 years. It was no surprise that hundreds of fans had turned up on a wet Thursday morning to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan. People danced, screamed their lungs out, showered love on SRK, recited dialogues and some of them even came dressed as the 'bandaged Shah Rukh' from one of the posters. All of them loved the movie, and almost everyone gave it 5 stars.

Watch the video to know what the public has to say about Jawan.

Also Read

‘Jawan’ Review: Shah Rukh Khan Leads a Messy, Massy Film With a Message

‘Jawan’ Review: Shah Rukh Khan Leads a Messy, Massy Film With a Message

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Shah Rukh Khan   Atlee 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×