The Producers Guild India has taken to Twitter to thank Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for considering requests to resume shoots of films and TV shows that have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They also shared a link with the necessary SOPs that will be implemented as and when permission is granted for resuming production activities.On 19 May, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, asking for permission to to re-start post-production of films, shows and other projects that are almost complete. FWICE, which comprises of 32 different crafts of workers and technicians of the industry and has over five lakh members, said that a number of producers have invested crores in projects that are staring at a dark future due to the coronavirus lockdown.Bollywood, TV Shoots May Start by End of June or July First WeekSpeaking to The Quint, BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, said that film, TV and web shows shoots are not likely to start till the end of June or first week of July.“Shooting won’t resume next week. We will be starting post production work from next week,” said Tiwari. He also gave us a list of safety guidelines that studios need to follow as they begin post production work.As of now FWICE along with TV channel representatives and the producers’ association are planning to have a virtual meeting in which they will figure out the norms that need to be followed during a shoot and also take a call on shoot locations. For now, they only have permission from the Chief Minister to start on the post production of TV, films and web shows.BN Tiwari also said that the new rules will be put in place before shooting resumes. “We are collecting data to find out which areas are safe to shoot. There are some tiny spaces. So how may people can work together there, what safety measures will be taken, where will the food come from. All this information the federation with put together and submit to the Chief Minister and get his permission. Also as people have to travel to work, passes will be issued to them,” he added.FWICE Seeks Consent From Maha CM to Resume Post-Production Work We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.