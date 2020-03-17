COVID-19: BMC Directs Film City to Stop All Shoots Immediately

The novel coronavirus outbreak in India continues to affect the entertainment industry as measures are being put in place to contain its spread.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, 16 March, issued a directive to Mumbai's Film City to suspend shooting at its premises with immediate effect. Subhash Shantaram Borkar, Joint Managing Director of Film City, confirmed the news to Pinkvilla saying that the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, as well as several Hindi and Marathi serials, has been cancelled in compliance with the orders.