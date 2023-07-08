'I Accept That Adipurush Hurt People's Sentiments': Manoj Muntashir Pens Apology

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has issued an 'unconditional apology' after the film stirred a huge controversy following its release in June. In a note shared on social media Manoj wrote in Hindi, "I accept that people's sentiments have been hurt by Adipurush. I extend my unconditional apology with folded hands. May Prabhu Bajrang Bali keep us united and give us the strength to serve our sacred Sanatan and our great nation."
The Om Raut directorial, which is an adaptation of the Ramayana, drew heavy criticism over misgivings over a few dialogues. After the outrage, the makers even revamped the dialogues. The All India Cine Workers Association even wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah and the Mumbai Police, demanding registration of a case against the director, producer and writer of the film.
