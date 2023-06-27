Recap: Allahabad HC on 'Adipurush,' NIA on Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea

The Allahabad High Court expressed its strong disapproval of the portrayal of religious figures such as Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman in a controversial manner in the movie "Adipurush."

"The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about a religion, the believers of which did not create any public order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well," the court said.

The Court questioned why the filmmakers were intentionally testing the tolerance level of a specific religious community (referring to Hindus) with such objectionable depictions.

These noteworthy remarks were made by the Court during the hearing of two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions that were filed against the exhibition and dialogues of the film featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.