Recap: Allahabad HC on 'Adipurush,' NIA on Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea

Allahabad HC Pulls Up 'Adipurush' Makers
The Allahabad High Court expressed its strong disapproval of the portrayal of religious figures such as Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman in a controversial manner in the movie "Adipurush."
"The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about a religion, the believers of which did not create any public order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well," the court said.
The Court questioned why the filmmakers were intentionally testing the tolerance level of a specific religious community (referring to Hindus) with such objectionable depictions.
These noteworthy remarks were made by the Court during the hearing of two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions that were filed against the exhibition and dialogues of the film featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.
Atiq Ahmed's Sister Moves SC, Seeks Probe Into 'Connected Deaths' of Family
Months after gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were gunned down, while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh, their sister Aisha Noori has moved the Supreme Court seeking a probe headed by a retired judge or or an “independent agency” into the ‘state-sponsored killing’ of the duo.
Noori has also sought a probe into the death of her nephew and Atiq’s son – Asad Ahmed – who was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi, days before the duo’s death.
Delhi Court to Decide on Taking Cognisance of Brij Bhushan Chargesheet on 1 July
A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned, to 1 July, its decision on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case.
NIA Opposes Bhima Koregaon Accused Mahesh Raut's Bail Plea
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has informed the Bombay High Court that it is unjustifiable for an accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to seek bail on constitutional grounds when their actions are contrary to the interests of the State and society.
In an affidavit filed this week, the agency vehemently opposed the regular bail petition filed by Mahesh Raut, who is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case of 2018. Raut had invoked Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India in his bail plea. The NIA, however, countered the plea, emphasizing that Raut's actions were detrimental to society.
