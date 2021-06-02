Jungle Raj Inverted: ‘Maharani’ Gets Caste Better Than Many Others

Alert: This article contains spoilers.

"Sarkar bhale hi aapki hogi, lekin system hamara hai" ("The government may be yours, the system is ours") – this dialogue from the Huma Qureshi-starrer web series Maharani, could well capture the Upper Caste response to the rise of leaders belonging to oppressed castes in the Hindi heartland in the past three decades.

Set in Bihar of the 1990s, Maharani on Sony Liv is loosely based on Rabri Devi's tenure as the state's chief minister after Lalu Prasad Yadav had to quit with his name coming up in the fodder scam.

In the series, Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) is shown to have become CM after her husband and Bihar CM Bheem Singh Bharti (played by Sohum Shah) becomes paralysed after being shot by assassins.