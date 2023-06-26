Hrithik Roshan Shares Still From Fighter; Fans Compare It To Top Gun: Maverick

On Monday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a still from his upcoming actioner Fighter. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, will be released on 25 January 2024.
In the photo, we can see the actor gearing up for the actioner. His silhouette is seen while he is wearing a G-suit. The actor captioned the post, "“#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."
His fans were more than excited about the new still that was shared by the star. One fan commented with fire emojis, while another said: "I Can't-Wait." And many also compared it to Top Gun: Maverick. They wrote about the uncanny resemblance to the Tom Cruise starrer film. One user wrote, "Top gun Maverick ka indian version."
Hrithik will also be seen in War 2 which also stars Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.
