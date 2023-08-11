Sunny Deol's much-awaited Gadar 2 hit the big screens on Friday, 11 August. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the sequel to the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

The Quint caught up with the audience at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy to speak to them about why they wanted to watch this movie and whether they liked it or not.