Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's superhit romantic-comedy Chennai Express, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has completed ten years since its official release in 2013.
To mark the special occasion, Deepika took to Instagram to share a fun throwback video of herself and husband-actor Ranveer Singh lip-syncing a popular dialogue from the film.
Sharing the video with her fans, Deepika wrote in her caption, "They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered Chennai Express, I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I’m grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date... (red heart emoji) #10YearsOfChennaiExpress."
Have a look at the video here:
Ranveer, who was all praise for Deepika, commented on the post and said, "THANGABALi !!!!!!!!!!!! hahaha! Cult stuff ! (laughing emojis) Simply one of the best comedic performance ever! I was flabbergasted when I saw you as Meenamma! Owned the character and aced the genre! Same year as Naina and Leela! The range."
Have a look at Ranveer's comment here
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Ranveer, on the other hand, will be gearing up for the release of Don 3.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)