‘Finally Sid Developed a Sense of Humour’: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Fighter Teaser

The teaser for Fighter poses a challenge to anyone planning to face off against the ‘fighters’ Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Roshan) and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Padukone), replete with glimpses of high octane action sequences.

Both Roshan and Padukone had earlier shared the teaser on social media. The latter wrote, "Fighter Forever. #FighterTeaserOutNow," and the former captioned the teaser, "Harr udaan, vatan ke naam! Fighter forever."