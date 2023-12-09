‘Finally Sid Developed a Sense of Humour’: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Fighter Teaser

Shah Rukh Khan praises the teaser for Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ YouTube)
After the teaser of Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, dropped on 8 December, Shah Rukh Khan showered it with praise on social media. The actor wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik, @deepikapadukone, @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!"
The teaser for Fighter poses a challenge to anyone planning to face off against the ‘fighters’ Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Roshan) and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Padukone), replete with glimpses of high octane action sequences.
Both Roshan and Padukone had earlier shared the teaser on social media. The latter wrote, "Fighter Forever. #FighterTeaserOutNow," and the former captioned the teaser, "Harr udaan, vatan ke naam! Fighter forever."
Fighter, which also stars Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), is slated to release on 25 January 2024.
