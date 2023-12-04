Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Bollywood Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Fighter Forever': Hrithik Roshan Drops New Poster From Action Film 'Fighter'

'Fighter Forever': Hrithik Roshan Drops New Poster From Action Film 'Fighter'

'Fighter' is all set to hit the silver screens on 25 January 2024.
Quint Entertainment
Bollywood
Published:

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The first look from Hrithik Roshan's highly anticipated action drama film Fighter has been released. The Bang Bang actor first-look sees him in a close-up shot. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik kept the caption simple. It read, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."

Earlier this year, Hrithik Roshan shared the first-look poster of his character from his next film Fighter captioned the post as "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."

The film stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. It was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on 30 September 2022 but was delayed due to production delays owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film is all set to release on Republic Day on 25 January 2024.

