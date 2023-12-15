Join Us On:
Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan Hit the Dance Floor in New Song 'Sher Khul Gaye'

'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will hit the big screens on 25 January.

The makers of Fighter unveiled the film's first track, 'Sher Khul Gaye', on Friday, 15 December. The party number features the film's lead actors, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor.

In the music video, both Deepika and Hrithik hit the dance floor with their electrifying chemistry and groove like no one's watching.

Sharing the song with her fans on social media, Deepika wrote, "Are you ready to rock and roar!?!"

Watch the music video here:

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the official teaser for Fighter. It introduced us to the film's lead characters, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to sacrifice their lives for their country.

The film also stars Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Fighter marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the big screens on 25 January.

‘Finally Sid Developed a Sense of Humour’: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Fighter Teaser

