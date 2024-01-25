'Fighter' Actor Deepika Padukone On Why She Doesn't Look At The Budget of Films

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set for the release of their latest aerial action thriller film Fighter. The highly anticipated film has already minted over Rs 3 crore during advance bookings and only time will tell what first-day box office collections look like.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, Deepika opened up about how she likes doing films which have interesting characters and the budget of the film does not motivate her to do a film.