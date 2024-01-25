'Fighter' Actor Deepika Padukone On Why She Doesn't Look At The Budget of Films

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set for the release of their latest aerial action thriller film Fighter. The highly anticipated film has already minted over Rs 3 crore during advance bookings and only time will tell what first-day box office collections look like.
Meanwhile, during a press conference, Deepika opened up about how she likes doing films which have interesting characters and the budget of the film does not motivate her to do a film.
She said, "I think you invest in stories, you invest in characters, you invest in people, you invest in the journey. Now, if that happens to be a Rs 50 crore budget movie or a Rs 25 crore, I am more than happy to do that, and I’ve demonstrated by doing that pre-pandemic. In fact, even post-pandemic, Gehraiyaan was one of them. So, I’m always open; I’ve always been that actor."
Take a look at the video here:
“I’ve done Finding Fanny, Chhapaak, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, there are a lot of these movies. So, as an actor, I’m most excited about telling stories, whether it happens to be a Rs 500 crore budget film or a Rs 50 crore; I’ve never looked at that. I’ve been just telling a story,” she added.
The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover and will hit the silver screens on 25 January.
