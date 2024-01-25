ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Fighter' Actor Deepika Padukone On Why She Doesn't Look At The Budget of Films

'Fighter' will hit the silver screens on 25 Jan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set for the release of their latest aerial action thriller film Fighter. The highly anticipated film has already minted over Rs 3 crore during advance bookings and only time will tell what first-day box office collections look like.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, Deepika opened up about how she likes doing films which have interesting characters and the budget of the film does not motivate her to do a film.

She said, "I think you invest in stories, you invest in characters, you invest in people, you invest in the journey. Now, if that happens to be a Rs 50 crore budget movie or a Rs 25 crore, I am more than happy to do that, and I’ve demonstrated by doing that pre-pandemic. In fact, even post-pandemic, Gehraiyaan was one of them. So, I’m always open; I’ve always been that actor."

Take a look at the video here:

“I’ve done Finding Fanny, Chhapaak, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, there are a lot of these movies. So, as an actor, I’m most excited about telling stories, whether it happens to be a Rs 500 crore budget film or a Rs 50 crore; I’ve never looked at that. I’ve been just telling a story,” she added.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover and will hit the silver screens on 25 January.

Topics:  Deepika Padukone   Fighter 

