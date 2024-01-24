Rakesh Roshan Thanks SRK For His Contribution In The Documentary ‘The Roshans’

Renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan on Tuesday 23 January evening dropped new pictures with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As per several reports, the director is making a documentary titled 'The Roshans.'
It is reportedly supposed to follow the lead of YRF's The Romantics.
In the new Instagram post, he wrote, “Shot with Shah Rukh. Absolutely pleasure conversing him (sic).”
As per reports, director Shashi Ranjan is helming a documentary The Roshans tracing the family's seven-decade run in the movie business.
The new pictures from the director suggest that SRK might appear in the documentary and have also shot his part.
A source told the News18, “Few know that Roshanji’s wife, Ira, was a singer and composer. Such little-known anecdotes about the family will be unveiled in the documentary as it traces the journey of each Roshan. And who better to talk about it than Rakesh, Rajesh and Hrithik? They have all contributed in different forms to the film industry.”
