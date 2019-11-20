QuickE: FIR Filed Against YRF; Protests Over ‘Mardaani 2’ in Kota
1. Yash Raj Films Accused of Pocketing Rs 100 Crore From Artistes
The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), a body which comprises composers, lyricists and music producers, has accused Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) of collecting Rs 100 crore in music royalties belonging to IPRS members unauthorisedly, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.
The report further states that an FIR has been filed with the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), wherein the body has alleged that YRF has prevented it from collecting royalties from telecom companies, radio stations and music streaming platforms by pressurizing artistes to sign illegal agreements.
2. Locals Protest Over Kota Reference in ‘Mardaani 2’, Makers React
The trailer for Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 released on 14 November. The film is based in Kota, Rajasthan and uses the location to base a the plot which centres around a serial murderer who rapes the girls and women of Kota. Soon after the release of the trailer, Rajasthan’s residents started protesting that the trailer showed the place in a negative light.
Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the film have decided to address the problem. The director Gopi Puthran has said that since the trailer explicitly mentions that the film is inspired from true events, it may be perceived wrongly. To avoid such misrepresentation, Yash Raj Films has decided to get rid of the disclaimer.
3. Sambhaji Brigade Raises Objections to Ajay’s ‘Tanhaji’ Trailer
The Sambhaji Brigade has taken offence to certain scenes in the trailer for Ajay Devgn’s period film Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, which was released on 19 November. The Maratha organisation has written to director Om Raut seeking clarification on certain issues, reports Mumbai Mirror.
They have taken umbrage at a scene in which a person is seen hurling a wooden stick at Shivaji Maharaj, and have objected to the dialogues of Kajol, who plays Savitribai Malusare. They have also alleged that by showing the OM symbol on the saffron Maratha flag, the makers have attempted to erase Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s secular image and have distorted facts.
4. Lata Didi Is Stable: Madhur Bhandarkar Visits Singer in Hospital
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had been hospitalised some time back due to a viral chest infection. Now, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar paid a visit to her in Breach Candy hospital and took to social media on Tuesday to inform that the singer is now “stable.”
“Visited the Hospital to see @lata_mangeshkar didi glad to inform that she is stable and responding positively to the treatment. Thanks everyone for countless blessings & prayers for her speedy recovery #latamangeshkar,” Bhandarkar wrote on Instagram.
5. Alison Doody, Olivia Morris & Ray Stevenson Join Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’
After the confirmation of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn being a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, along with Ram Charan and NTR, it has been confirmed that actors Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson will also be joining the cast.
British actor Olivia Morris will be playing the female lead opposite NTR in the film. Olivia is known for her film 7 Trails in 7 Days. Along with her, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will also star in the film, as lead antagonists. While Ray is known for his role in Thor and King Arthur, Alison starred in Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade.
