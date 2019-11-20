QuickE: FIR Filed Against YRF; Protests Over ‘Mardaani 2’ in Kota

The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS), a body which comprises composers, lyricists and music producers, has accused Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) of collecting Rs 100 crore in music royalties belonging to IPRS members unauthorisedly, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

The report further states that an FIR has been filed with the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), wherein the body has alleged that YRF has prevented it from collecting royalties from telecom companies, radio stations and music streaming platforms by pressurizing artistes to sign illegal agreements.

