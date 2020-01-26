QuickE: SRK on Being ‘Indian’, Celebs Send Republic Day Wishes
1.My Wife Is Hindu, I am Muslim, My Kids Are Hindustan: Shah Rukh
Actor Shah Rukh Khan gave out the message of secularism that we all need on the eve of Republic Day, while on a dance reality show on Saturday night. SRK was on the show Dance Plus and he spoke about how being ‘Indian’ is more important at his home than in understanding which religion one belongs to. “We never spoke about being Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim, my children are Hindustan,” said Shah Rukh Khan on the show.
The star went on to describe an incident where his daughter Suhana had to fill in her religion in a form at school and she asked him which religion they belonged to, and Shah Rukh’s answer to her was “we are all Indians, we do not have a religion”.
2. SRK, Salman Khan,Varun Dhawan Wish Fans on Republic Day
As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, a host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans. SRK put up a picture of himself with the national flag and captioned it saying, “Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all.”
Salman Khan put up a video of himself riding a cycle on the roads of Mumbai saying, “Keep being fit India and wish u all a very Happy Republic Day...”
3. Enough Is Enough: Naseeruddin, Mira Nair on CAA in Open Letter
More than 300 prominent individuals including people like Naseeruddin Shah, Mira Nair and Nandita Das have signed an open letter expressing their solidarity over the nation wide protests by students against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The list also includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Jaaved Jafferi, Homi K Bhabha, Partha Chatterjee, Anita Desai, Kiran Desai, TM Krishna, Ashish Nandy, and Gaytri Chakravorty Spivak among others.
The signatories have said in the letter, “We stand in solidarity with the students and others who are protesting and speaking out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). We salute their collective cry for upholding the principles of the Constitution of India, with its promise of a plural and diverse society. We are aware that we have not always lived up to that promise, and many of us have too often remained silent in the face of injustice. The gravity of this moment demands that each of us stand for our principles.”
4.Brad Pitt - Jennifer Aniston ‘Back In Love’
Hollywood’s former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly "reignited their romance". According to their close friends, the exes dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend, reports mirror.co.uk.
A confidante of the actress said: "I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. "It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything -- forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on."
A long-time associate of Pitt's movie production company Plan B confirmed: "All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven't seen either of them this happy in years."
5. Box-Office: ‘Panga’ Collections Double, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ Stable
The positive word of mouth and good reviews for Panga seems to have worked in its favour with the film collecting Rs 5.61 crore on its second day and taking its 2 day domestic box-office figure to Rs 8.31 crore.
Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D earned Rs 13.21 crore on Saturday and ended up with a 2 day collection of Rs 23.47.
Street Dancer 3D saw much higher numbers at the box office on opening day than Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. Both films released on 24 January.
Street Dancer 3D earned Rs 10.26 crore on day 1 and is likely to see growth over the weekend, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
