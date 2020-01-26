Brad Pitt - Jennifer Aniston ‘Back In Love’

Hollywood’s former couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly "reignited their romance". According to their close friends, the exes dated at least five times prior to their screen reunion last weekend, reports mirror.co.uk.

A confidante of the actress said: "I don't think she's ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie. "It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything -- forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on."

A long-time associate of Pitt's movie production company Plan B confirmed: "All he can talk about is Jen. They have reignited their romance and I haven't seen either of them this happy in years."