SRK, Amitabh Bachchan,Varun Dhawan Wish Fans on Republic Day
As India celebrates its 71st Republic Day, a host of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish their fans. SRK put up a picture of himself with the national flag and captioned it saying, “Nothing beautiful happens without struggle. Let’s remember the struggle that gave us this beautiful day and celebrate both. #HappyRepublicDay to all.”
Anil Kapoor also tweeted saying, "May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live and freedom to dream... Maa Tujhe Salaam Happy Republic Day 2020!"
Varun Dhawan uploaded a picture of himself with the national flag, while Ayushmann wrote this on Instagram, “Let equality triumph!
Let's make this year all about spreading, sharing, and receiving love!”
Emraan Hashmi wrote, “On this special day let’s pledge to do our little bit everyday to better our nation in every possible way. Proud to be an Indian . Jaihind !! Happy Republic Day.”
Actor Kamal Haasan also shared a message on Twitter, “Celebrate our Republic, everyday. We, the People are its custodians, empowered by its constitution. We will pledge to keep vigil on the liberty that this Republic has granted us. The Nation will rise to more glory if only we decide, not when we divide.”
Arjun Rampal not only wished his fans but also said there was a special announcement in the offing.
Here are some of the other Bollywood stars who wished their fans for Republic Day on social media.
