Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham & Arjun Kapoor Have A Face-Off

The film attempts to stray from the traditional idea of the hero in a Bollywood film and presents it with a twist. John and Arjun are seen having a face-off, which leaves the audience confused as to whose side they should be on. Tara and Disha also seem to play a major role in the plot. Their characters seem to motivate the "villain(s)" to push the narrative forward. Although the trailer remains true to Mohit Suri's roots, it remains to be seen how the film would be different from its hit prequel.