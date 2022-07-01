Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham & Arjun Kapoor Have A Face-Off
The film is slated to release on 29 July.
The trailer of the forthcoming sequel Ek Villain Returns was released on 30 June. The film is slated to hit theatres eight years after the release of the original film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. This sequel features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
The film attempts to stray from the traditional idea of the hero in a Bollywood film and presents it with a twist. John and Arjun are seen having a face-off, which leaves the audience confused as to whose side they should be on. Tara and Disha also seem to play a major role in the plot. Their characters seem to motivate the "villain(s)" to push the narrative forward. Although the trailer remains true to Mohit Suri's roots, it remains to be seen how the film would be different from its hit prequel.
The predecessor of this film was a raging success, and it seems elements of the original have been used in the sequel. For instance, a reprised version of ‘Galliyan’ was used in the trailer of the film.
The action-thriller directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Motion Pictures, is slated to hit the big screens on 29 July, across the globe.
