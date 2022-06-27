‘Ek Villain Returns’ Cast 'Unmasked' With Its First Look Poster
The first look poster features John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani.
The first look poster of the forthcoming sequel Ek Villain Returns, was unveiled on Monday, 27 June, eight years after the release of the original film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. This time, the film will feature John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, as seen in the posters.
The action-thriller directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Motion Pictures, is slated to hit the big screens on 29 July, across the globe.
The lead actors of the upcoming sequel, took to their social media and shared individual posters of the film with their fans, celebrating 8 years of the franchise. The posters feature the actors in a mysterious look, hiding behind the signature yellow smiley mask from the original film. It also features the tagline of the film, 'Heroes Don't Exist.'
The caption on the posts reads, "In the world of Villains, Heroes don't exist! #EkVillain is back after 8 years. Beware #EkVillainReturns on 29th July 2022."
The film is anticipated to follow an entirely different storyline maintaining its traditional suspense-thriller element. Fans can also expect to see some extraordinary power-packed scenes in Mohit Suri's upcoming film, along with some brilliant music.
