‘Ek Villain Returns’ Cast 'Unmasked' With Its First Look Poster

The first look poster of the forthcoming sequel Ek Villain Returns, was unveiled on Monday, 27 June, eight years after the release of the original film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. This time, the film will feature John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, as seen in the posters.

The action-thriller directed by filmmaker Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Motion Pictures, is slated to hit the big screens on 29 July, across the globe.