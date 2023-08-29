According to Sacnilk.com, the film opened at the box office in India at ₹10.69 crore. A report by India Today stated that the third day collection was around Rs 16 crore. Dream Girl 2 has now earned ₹4.70 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far the film has collected ₹45.41 crore.

Dream Girl 2 follows the story of the titular character, played by Ayushmann, who finds himself in a messy position while pretending to be a girl.

The film also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.