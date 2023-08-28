Dream Girl 2 Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Earns Over Rs 40 Crore

ADVERTISEMENT
‘Dream Girl 2’ features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 opened to over Rs 10 crore at the box office on Friday. The film has continued remain steady at the box office by minting an approximate total of Rs 40 crore, as per reports.

As per early estimates, a report by India Today stated that the third day collection of Dream Girl 2 minted around Rs 16 crore, taking the total collection of Ayushmann’s film to be around Rs 40 crore. And moreover, if it continues at this pace, it might soon cross Rs 50 crore in the first 4 days itself.

The story of the film revolves around 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann's character, who is in reality a man masquerading as a woman to help with his father's current financial situation. However, as he keeps up with the charade, he is plagued by other problems. He finds himself getting married to a man who does not know his real identity.

The film also stars Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Topics:  Dream Girl 

