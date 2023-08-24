'There's a Fine Line Between Cracking Jokes & Hurting Someone': Ananya Panday

Ayushmann Khurrana's most-anticipated film of the year, Dream Girl 2, is all set to hit the big screens on 25 August. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role.
The Quint caught up with the lead actors and spoke to them about their film, their roles, how well they know each other, and their violation of privacy as public figures.
Speaking about the film, Khurrana shared, "We have an audience for every kind of humour, but this is the most I can go with my filmography. I still feel it's slapstick; it's commercial, front-bencher, and not woke at all. It is very far from my core. But we made sure that it is healthy entertainment."
Speaking about how the privacy rights of public figures are often violated, Ananya added,
"I feel like it definitely does feel like a little invasive at times, and it does feel like, 'Oh, okay, that's a little personal, and you want to protect these things, especially because so much of our lives is out there, and there are some things that you want just for yourself. Because every time something is put out there, everyone has their own opinion, and you would rather keep it safe for yourself. But it is a part of our job. So I don't think I can complain about anything."Ananya Panday
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
