'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Trailer: Vidya, Pratik Gandhi Film Is About Love & Heartbreak

The trailer begins with Vidya's Kavya having a heated argument with her husband Ani (Pratik). Their marriage seems to be falling apart, and both of them seek intimacy outside their marriage. Kavya forms a bond with Vikram (Sendhil), whereas Ani becomes romantically involved with Nora ( Ileana). When the time comes for both of them to confess, circumstances bring them together.

The trailer concludes with Kavya and Ani enjoying beer, food and engaging in a lighthearted banter.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and produced by Applause Entertainment, Do Aur Do Pyaar is set to hit screens on 19 April.