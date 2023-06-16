Did You Know Abhishek Bachchan Could've Played Aamir Khan's Role in 'Lagaan'?

Even after two decades, Aamir Khan is remembered for playing the iconic role of Bhuvan in filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan. However, on the film's 22nd anniversary, the director revealed that before Aamir, Abhishek Bachchan was offered the role.
However, the actor repeatedly kept turning away from the offer.
In his conversation with ETimes, Gowariker shared that he would frequently visit Abhishek's house to convince him to play Bhuvan's character in the film. However, he was adamant about his decision not to play the part.
Abhishek opened up about the same in an interview with ETimes and said, "I was way too raw and young to shoulder a film as epic as Lagaan. Of course, I knew it was going to be huge. But I was just not ready to be part of it."
"Every film and role has its own destiny. Do you know how many actors were offered The Godfather before Marlon Brando?" Abhishek questioned.
He added that he has no regrets that he couldn't play the part in such an iconic film.
Lagaan was an epic sports drama set in the pre-Independence era wherein a bunch of Indian villagers compete against British officers in a game of cricket to get a leeway over tax.
The blockbuster film was also nominated for an Oscar following its massive success.
