Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Jai Bhim, Sherni, Sardar Udham Nominated

Nominations for the fourth edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2022 have been announced.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suriya in Jai Bhim and Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham.</p></div>
i

The fourth edition of Critics' Choice Awards is here, and the nominations have been announced on Monday, 21 February. Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the feature film nominees for the fourth edition of the Indian Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the level of artistry and storytelling has not faltered. These awards are a celebration of that indomitable spirit of Indian cinema.”

The Awards will honour talent in web shows, short and feature films.

Here's a list of the nominations:

Best Film

Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Jai Bhim

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Suriya in a still from <em>Jai Bhim</em>.</p></div>

Suriya in a still from Jai Bhim.

(Photo: Screenshot)

Meel Patthar

Nayattu

Sardar Udham

Sarpatta Parambarai

Sherni

Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

The Disciple

The Great Indian Kitchen

Best Director

Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Jeo Baby - The Great Indian Kitchen

Pa. Ranjith - Sarpatta Parambarai

Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Shoojit Sircar - Sardar Udham

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vicky Kaushal in and as <em>Sardar Udham</em>.</p></div>

Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Best Actor

Adarsh Gourav - The White Tiger

Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Ranveer Singh - 83

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh in <em>83</em>.<em>&nbsp;</em></p></div>

Ranveer Singh in 83. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@kabirkhankk)  

Suvinder Vicky - Meel Patthar

Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham

Best Actress

Geetanjali Kulkarni - Karkhanisanchi Waari

Konkona Sen Sharma - Ajeeb Daastaans

Lijomol Jose - Jai Bhim

Nimisha Sajayan - The Great Indian Kitchen

Vidya Balan - Sherni

Best Supporting Actor

Arun Dravid - The Disciple

Lakshvir Saran - Meel Patthar

Pasupathy - Sarpatta Parambarai

Rishabh Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Vijay Raaz - Sherni

Best Supporting Actress

Anagha Narayanan - Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam

Konkona Sen Sharma - Ramprasad ki Tehrvi

Neena Gupta - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Parvathy Thiruvothu - Aarkkariyam

Sampa Mandal - Sherni

Best Writing

Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant - Meel Patthar

Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha - Sarpatta Parambarai

Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah - Sardar Udham

Best Editing

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Aditya Modak in a still from 'The Disciple'.</p></div>

Aditya Modak in a still from 'The Disciple'.

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple

Chandrashekhar Prajapati - Sardar Udham

Francies Louis - The Great Indian Kitchen

Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Selva RK - Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhyay - Sardar Udham

Michal Sobocinski - The Disciple

Murali.G - Sarpatta Parambarai

P B Shreeyas Krishna - Rocky

Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

