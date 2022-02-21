Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: Jai Bhim, Sherni, Sardar Udham Nominated
Nominations for the fourth edition of Critics' Choice Awards 2022 have been announced.
The fourth edition of Critics' Choice Awards is here, and the nominations have been announced on Monday, 21 February. Anupama Chopra, Chairperson Film Critics Guild said, “We are thrilled to announce the feature film nominees for the fourth edition of the Indian Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the level of artistry and storytelling has not faltered. These awards are a celebration of that indomitable spirit of Indian cinema.”
The Awards will honour talent in web shows, short and feature films.
Here's a list of the nominations:
Best Film
Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Jai Bhim
Meel Patthar
Nayattu
Sardar Udham
Sarpatta Parambarai
Sherni
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum
The Disciple
The Great Indian Kitchen
Best Director
Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple
Jeo Baby - The Great Indian Kitchen
Pa. Ranjith - Sarpatta Parambarai
Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Shoojit Sircar - Sardar Udham
Best Actor
Suvinder Vicky - Meel Patthar
Vicky Kaushal - Sardar Udham
Best Actress
Geetanjali Kulkarni - Karkhanisanchi Waari
Konkona Sen Sharma - Ajeeb Daastaans
Lijomol Jose - Jai Bhim
Nimisha Sajayan - The Great Indian Kitchen
Vidya Balan - Sherni
Best Supporting Actor
Arun Dravid - The Disciple
Lakshvir Saran - Meel Patthar
Pasupathy - Sarpatta Parambarai
Rishabh Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Vijay Raaz - Sherni
Best Supporting Actress
Anagha Narayanan - Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam
Konkona Sen Sharma - Ramprasad ki Tehrvi
Neena Gupta - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Parvathy Thiruvothu - Aarkkariyam
Sampa Mandal - Sherni
Best Writing
Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple
Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant - Meel Patthar
Pa. Ranjith, Tamizh Prabha - Sarpatta Parambarai
Raj B. Shetty - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Shubhendu Bhattacharya, Ritesh Shah - Sardar Udham
Best Editing
Chaitanya Tamhane - The Disciple
Chandrashekhar Prajapati - Sardar Udham
Francies Louis - The Great Indian Kitchen
Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Selva RK - Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhyay - Sardar Udham
Michal Sobocinski - The Disciple
Murali.G - Sarpatta Parambarai
P B Shreeyas Krishna - Rocky
Praveen Shriyan - Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
